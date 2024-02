Bluemed bags the Alphabet Million

February 11, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Trainer Sebastian’s Bluemed, ridden by R.N. Darshan, won the Alphabet Million (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Feb. 11).

The winner is the property of Dr. Ganesan Subramanian. Sebastian saddled two more winners on the day.

1. PRINCE KHARTOUM HANDICAP (Div. I): SEEKING THE STARS (G. Vivek) 1, First Missile (Ram Nandan) 2, Acantha (Hindu Singh) 3 and Lady Wonder (P. Vikram) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 7.29s. Rs. 13 (w), 11, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 35, FP: 29, Q: 40, Tla: 114.

Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

2. PRINCE KHARTOUM HANDICAP (Div. II): MAGICAL WAVE (Vivek G) 1, Conscious Keeper (Koshi Kumar) 2, Stern Maiden (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Run Happy Run (S. Imran) 4. Not run: High Tribute. 2, 3-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 7.86s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 12 and 14 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 31, FP: 96, Q: 38, Tla: 345.

Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran & Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

3. BRIGHT HANOVAR HANDICAP (Div. I): SMILES OF FORTUNE (Yash Narredu) 1, Desert Star (I. Chisty) 2, Jahzara (P. Siddaraju) 3 and Rinello (P. Vikram) 4. Dist, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 26.02s. Rs. 21 (w), 14, 10 and 11 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 32, FP: 47, Q: 28, Tla: 67.

Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Anil Saraf & Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer: D., Nerradu.

4. BRIGHT HANOVAR HANDICAP (Div. II): ELEMENT (I. Chisty) 1, Cloud Jumper (L.A. Rozario) 2, Annalisa (Vivek G) 3 and Young Heart (P. Vikram) 4. 5-3/4, 1 and 2. 1m, 27.48s. Rs. 14 (w), 12, 12 and 14 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 23, FP: 43, Q: 44, Tla: 156.

Owner: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. V. M. GOPAL MEMORIAL TROPHY: TYCOONIST (Hundi Singh) 1, Sweet Fragrance (P. Vikram) 2, Hawk Of The Wind (MJ. Bhaskar) 3 and Empress Royal (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 2-1/4, shd and 2-3/4. 1m, 26.56s. Rs. 62 (w), 13, 17 and 38 (p), SH: 182, THP: 187, FP: 563, Q: 2,441, Tla: 18,403.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

6. ALPHABET MILLION: BLUEMED (R.N. Darshan) 1, Go For The Moon (Vivek G) 2, Kings Return (P. Vikram) 3 and Royal Exemplar (S. Imran) 4. Not run: Sovereign Spirit. 1-3/4, 4 and 7 1m, 14.21s. Rs. 30 (w), 16, 10 and 41 (p), SHP: 17, THP: 34, FP: 75, Q: 16, Tla: 350.

Owner: Dr. Ganesan Subramanian. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. MYSTICAL HANDICAP: RADIANT JOY (P. Vikram) 1, Windsor Walk (Ram Nandan) 2, Beautiful (Hindu Singh) 3 and Wonderful Era (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1, 4 and nose. 1m, 40.95s. Rs. 113 (w), 23, 21 and 21 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 71, FP: 387, Q: 111, Tla: 865.

Owner: Mr. Sathish Kumar Joghee. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

8. SALISBURY HANDICAP: LARADO (A.S. Peter) 1, Nightjar (Hindu Singh) 2, Three Of A Kind (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Queen Of Fame (Koshi Kumar) 4. 4-1/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 56.18s. Rs. 32 (w), 19 and 57 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 45, FP: 186, Q: 34, Tla: 581.

Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & M/s. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

Jkt: Rs. 5,876 (13 tkts), Runner-up: 779 (42 tkts), Mini-Jkt: 12,630 (1 tkt), Tr (i): 216 (109 tkts), (ii): 723 (41 tkts).

