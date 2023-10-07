ADVERTISEMENT

Blue God, Armstrong, Last Wish, Aldgate and All Attractive excel

October 07, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Blue God, Armstrong, Last Wish, Aldgate and All Attractive excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 7)

Inner sand: 1000m: Impiana (B. Paswan), Je Ne Sais Quoi (Jagadeesh) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Limited Edition (Jagadeesh), Marco Polo (S. Imran) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Bold Act (Shinde), Immortal Beauty (Suraj) 45.5. They finished level. Snowflake (Shinde), Excellent Ray (Salman K) 45.5. They moved together. Sheer Bliss (Suraj) 45.5. In fine nick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Twilight Tornado (Shreyas) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Armstrong (Tousif) 1-11, 600/41.5. Impressed. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Polished Girl (Shinde) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely. Lady Godiva (Chetan K) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well.

1200m: All Attractive (Saddam) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Sedulous) (Tousif), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Tootsie Wootsie) (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They finished level. Aldgate (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Double Scotch (Rayan), Krystallos (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Anadale (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Peyo (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They impressed. Contador (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ebotse (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Blue God (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display.

1400m: Last Wish (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US