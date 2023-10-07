Blue God, Armstrong, Last Wish, Aldgate and All Attractive excel

October 07, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Blue God, Armstrong, Last Wish, Aldgate and All Attractive excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 7)

Inner sand: 1000m: Impiana (B. Paswan), Je Ne Sais Quoi (Jagadeesh) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Limited Edition (Jagadeesh), Marco Polo (S. Imran) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Bold Act (Shinde), Immortal Beauty (Suraj) 45.5. They finished level. Snowflake (Shinde), Excellent Ray (Salman K) 45.5. They moved together. Sheer Bliss (Suraj) 45.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Twilight Tornado (Shreyas) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Armstrong (Tousif) 1-11, 600/41.5. Impressed. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Polished Girl (Shinde) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely. Lady Godiva (Chetan K) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well.

1200m: All Attractive (Saddam) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Sedulous) (Tousif), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Tootsie Wootsie) (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They finished level. Aldgate (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Double Scotch (Rayan), Krystallos (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Anadale (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Peyo (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They impressed. Contador (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ebotse (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Blue God (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display.

1400m: Last Wish (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely.