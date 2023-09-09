Bleue Dali, Neziah, Mazal Tov, Seventh Samurai, Savvy Chic and Something Royal excel

September 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Bleue Dali, Neziah, Mazal Tov, Seventh Samurai, Savvy Chic and Something Royal excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 9)

Inner sand: 600m: Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi), Way Of Life (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sky Princess (R. Pradeep) 40. Stretched out well. Born Dancer (R. Ravi), Acacia (R. Pradeep) 40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Silver Swift (Jagadeesh) 1-8, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Leather Back (Srinath) 1-9, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Jagadeesh), Marco Polo (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: General Patton (Jagadeesh), Southernaristocrat (B. Paswan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Former started five lengths behind and finished well ahead.

1400m: Aircraft (Srinath) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In fine condition. Castaneda (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. Shaped well. Katana (Srinath) 1-39, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Augusto (Arvind) 46. Easy. Gold Fame (Hindu S) 43.5. Moved well. Rembrandt (P. Surya) 46. Easy. Ultimate Ruler (Ashok) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Super Stride (Hindu S), Septimus Severus (Hasib) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Eridani (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Solo Prince (Inayat) 1-16, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Rubirosa (Hindu S) 1-16, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Lord Moi (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. In fine nick. Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/43.5. Responded well to the urgings. Red Cliff (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Southern Power (Rayan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Worked well. Neziah (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Red Falcon (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved impressively. Acaster (Srinath) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. In fine condition. Regal Aristocracy (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up. Savvy Chic (rb), Something Royal (Inayat) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They moved fluently.