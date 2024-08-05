Blazing Gun for the S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup

Trainer Magan Singh’s ward Blazing Gun, who impressed with a strong performance in his last start, looks set to deliver another victory in the S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup, the main event of Monday’s (Aug. 5) races here.

1. PALAMPET PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1.25 p.m.: 1. Briar Ridge (2) Kuldeep Sr. 60, 2. D Yes Boss (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 3. Wind Sprite (5) Abhay Singh 55.5, 4. Santa Barbara (1) Md. Ekram 53.5, 5. Splendour On Grass (4) Ajay Kumar 53.5, 6. Only The Brave (3) Surya Prakash 53, 7. Fara (6) Rafique Sk. 52 and 8. Pontefract (8) Afroz Khan 52.

1. D YES BOSS, 2. PONTEFRACT, 3. SANTA BARBARA

2. ASCOT PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.55: 1. Bellingham (6) B.R. Kumar 56, 2. Exclusive Black (3) Md. Ismail 56, 3. Rolls Royce (4) R.S. Jodha 56, 4. Sargent (1) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Talking Stick (7) Santosh Raj 56, 6. Amboseli (8) Abhay Singh 54.5, 7. Anahita (5) G. Naresh 54.5, 8. Ariette (2) Neeraj 54.5 and 9. Linda (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. LINDA, 2. ARIETTE, 3. AMBOSELI

3. JANGAON PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Grand Duke (7) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Ampere’s Touch (6) Neeraj 59.5, 3. Ashwa Gajraj (8) Kuldeep Sr. 57.5, 4. Voice Of A Dream (1) Surya Prakash 57.5, 5. Caraxes (4) Shivansh 55.5, 6. Exclusive Spark (3) Mohit Singh 55, 7. Federer (2) Ashad Asbar 53 and Sweet Whisper (5) Md. Ekram 52.5.

1. CARAXES, 2. AMPERE’S TOUCH, 3. ASHWA GAJRAJ

4. SHAMIRPET CUP (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.05: 1. Great Giver (7) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Assured Success (1) Kuldeep Sr. 57.5, 3. Antidote (5) Abhay Singh 55.5, 4. Definite (6) Kuldeep Jr. 55, 5. Mix The Magic (2) Mohit Singh 55, 6. N R I Dheera (4) B.R. Kumar 55, 7. That’s My Love (7) Akshay Kumar 55 and 8. Pancho (3) Shivansh 53.

1. PANCHO, 2. THAT’S MY LOVE, 3. ANTIDOTE

5. PALAMPET PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.40: 1. Proud Mary (1) Ajay Kumar 60, 2. Adbhut (8) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Dyanoosh (9) M. Mark 57, 4. Worcester (3) Afroz Khan 53.5, 5. Burgundy Black (2) Mohit Singh 53, 6. Knotty Senorita (6) Md. Ismail 52.5, 7. Sangreal (7) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 8. Hoping Star (4) G. Naresh 51.5 and 9. Warwick (5) Ashad Asbar 51.5.

1. ADBHUT, 2. WARWICK, 3. PROUD MARY

6. S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. Blazing Gun (7) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Malibu (6) Md. Ekram 60, 3. N R I Doublepower (3) Suraj Narredu 59, 4. Reigning Beauty (1) Afroz Khan 59, 5. Decoy (5) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 6. Kings Best (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 7. Sopranos (8) Md. Ismail 52.5 and 8. Just Incredible (2) Rafique Sk. 51.5.

1. BLAZING GUN, 2. N R I DOUBLEPOWER, 3. DECOY

7. FAIRWAY PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. Alcahol Free (5) Rafique Sk. 60, 2. Desert Sultan (10) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 3. Muaser (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 4. Planet Super (8) Kuldeep Sr. 59, 5. Soorya Vahan (1) Md. Ismail 59, 6. Bien Pensant (7) Surya Prakash 57.5, 7. Stoli (11) Md. Ekram 56.5, 8. Reining Queen (6) Kuldeep Singh Jr. 55.5, 9. Pair Of Wings (3) Shivansh 54.5, 10. Char Ek Char (4) P. Sai Kumar 54, and 11. Politics (2) G. Naresh 53.

1. PLANET SUPER, 2. BIEN PENSANT, 3. SOORYA VAHAN

Day’s Best: ADBHUT

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

