Blazing Bay, Pyrrhus and Axlrod catch the eye

July 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - PUNE:

Blazing Bay, Pyrrhus and Axlrod caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 16) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Misty (Shahrukh) 38. Moved well. Flying Halo (Shelar) 42. Easy.

800m: Cyrenaica (Ranjane), Lady Di (N. Nadeem) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Majorella Blue (Bhawani), Marlboro Man (rb) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Pure (V. Walkar), Gimme (rb) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Lit (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Jetfire (V. Walkar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Blazing Bay (app) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Kimiko (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Prince O’ War (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Nationwide (Zeeshan) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Endurance (Hamir), Supreme Spirit (Shelar) 55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Axlord (Zeeshan) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Own Voice (N. Nadeem), Buckley (Dashrath) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Kubric (Zeeshan), Cascade (rb) 55, 600/42. Both moved together freely. Transcend (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Scaramanga (H. Gore) 52, 600/38. Urged.

1000m: Pyrrhus (Hamir) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Kiefer (R.S. Bhatti), Opus Dei (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was one length better. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part. Justin (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Django (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Good work.

1200m: Sky Fall (P. Vinod) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well.

Noted on July 15 — Inner sand:

800m: Sentinel (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Trinket (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Pressed.

1000m: The General (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well.