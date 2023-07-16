HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blazing Bay, Pyrrhus and Axlrod catch the eye

July 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - PUNE:

Blazing Bay, Pyrrhus and Axlrod caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 16) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Misty (Shahrukh) 38. Moved well. Flying Halo (Shelar) 42. Easy.

800m: Cyrenaica (Ranjane), Lady Di (N. Nadeem) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Majorella Blue (Bhawani), Marlboro Man (rb) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Pure (V. Walkar), Gimme (rb) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Lit (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Jetfire (V. Walkar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Blazing Bay (app) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Kimiko (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Prince O’ War (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Nationwide (Zeeshan) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Endurance (Hamir), Supreme Spirit (Shelar) 55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Axlord (Zeeshan) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Own Voice (N. Nadeem), Buckley (Dashrath) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Kubric (Zeeshan), Cascade (rb) 55, 600/42. Both moved together freely. Transcend (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Scaramanga (H. Gore) 52, 600/38. Urged.

1000m: Pyrrhus (Hamir) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Kiefer (R.S. Bhatti), Opus Dei (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was one length better. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part. Justin (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Django (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Good work.

1200m: Sky Fall (P. Vinod) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well.

Noted on July 15 — Inner sand:

800m: Sentinel (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Trinket (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Pressed.

1000m: The General (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.