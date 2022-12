Blazing Bay and Arabian Phoenix catch the eye

December 22, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Mumbai:

Blazing Bay and Arabian Phoenix caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Man (Zameer) 38. Moved freely. Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil) 38. Moved well. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 42. Easy. Tasman (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Pure (Parmar), Prince O’ War (rb) 52, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Redifined (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Urged. Silver Steps (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Golden Neil (Sameer) 52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Right To Privacy (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Spirit Bay (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Kokomo (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Own Voice (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Midsummer Star (Ajinkya), Harriet (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: Lord And Master (Chouhan) 1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Rambler (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. 2/y/o Wild Hammer (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Monarchy (Nazil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Zuccarelli (Chouhan), Northern Lights (C. Umesh) 1-9, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Justin (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved freely.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed in the last part.

Outer sand:

600m: Excellent Star (Zameer) 40. Easy.

800m: 2/y/os Star Gallery (S.J. Sunil), Believe (Shubham) 55, 600/41. Former finished well clear.