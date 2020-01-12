Races

Birkin Blower pleases

more-in

Birkin Blower pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Arrecife (rb) 40. Easy. Historian (Kamble), Galloping Star (Peter) 42. Pair easy. Joplin (rb) 36. Moved well.

800m: Athulya (Zervan), Bait And Switch (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/40. Former moved well and finished level. Marlboro Man (rb), Suerte (rb) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Noble Heir (Mahesh), Thomas Hardy (Kadam) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Multibagger (V. Jodha), Titanium (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Run Happy (Daman), Who Dares Wins (Santosh) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Cabo Da Roca (Baria), Spiro Spero (Nirmal) 56, 600/41.5. They ended level. Nusrat (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Pressed.

1000m: Hidden Gold (David Egan) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Urged. Kariega (Akshay), Auburn (Kadam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former superior. Gallantry (Kamble) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pushed. Le Mans (Roushan), Splashing (Mahesh) 1-11, 600/43. Former better. Castilian (Akshay) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. La Rondine (Kadam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Vulcan (Baria) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Good. Victorious Spirit (Kadam), Soaring High (Akshay) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: Momentum (Parmar) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Birkin Blower (Akshay), Golden Hind (Kadam) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level.

Outer sand:

800m: Brianna (Shubham), Paolita (Nicky Mackay) 56, 600/41. Pair easy.

Mock race —Jan. 9:

Race track:

1200m: Van Dyke (Kadam), Tanahaiyaan (Zervan) 1-12.5, 600/34.5. Former beat the latter by a distance.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 6:53:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/birkin-blower-pleases/article30550201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY