Birkin Blower pleases

Birkin Blower pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Arrecife (rb) 40. Easy. Historian (Kamble), Galloping Star (Peter) 42. Pair easy. Joplin (rb) 36. Moved well.

800m: Athulya (Zervan), Bait And Switch (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/40. Former moved well and finished level. Marlboro Man (rb), Suerte (rb) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Noble Heir (Mahesh), Thomas Hardy (Kadam) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Multibagger (V. Jodha), Titanium (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Run Happy (Daman), Who Dares Wins (Santosh) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Cabo Da Roca (Baria), Spiro Spero (Nirmal) 56, 600/41.5. They ended level. Nusrat (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Pressed.

1000m: Hidden Gold (David Egan) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Urged. Kariega (Akshay), Auburn (Kadam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former superior. Gallantry (Kamble) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pushed. Le Mans (Roushan), Splashing (Mahesh) 1-11, 600/43. Former better. Castilian (Akshay) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. La Rondine (Kadam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Vulcan (Baria) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Good. Victorious Spirit (Kadam), Soaring High (Akshay) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: Momentum (Parmar) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Birkin Blower (Akshay), Golden Hind (Kadam) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level.

Outer sand:

800m: Brianna (Shubham), Paolita (Nicky Mackay) 56, 600/41. Pair easy.

Mock race —Jan. 9:

Race track:

1200m: Van Dyke (Kadam), Tanahaiyaan (Zervan) 1-12.5, 600/34.5. Former beat the latter by a distance.