Birkin Blower, Enlightened and Petronia catch the eye

Birkin Blower, Enlightened and Petronia caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Kings Best (Shubham) 39. Moved freely. Gilt Edge (S.G. Prasad) 40. Easy.

800m: Power Of Thor (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Treasure Gold (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Ginsburg (Nirmal), Fiery Red (Santosh) 50, 600/37. Both moved impressively. C’est L’Amour (app) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Thunder Clap (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Turmeric Tower (app) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Royal Castle (Agarwal) 56, 600/42. Easy. Lightning Blaze (app) 54, 600/42. Urged. Nolan (Ajinkya), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Joaquin (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Shaped well. Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. House Of Lords (Agarwal) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Adamas (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (Yash) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Winstar (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Prince Igor (app) 52, 600/39. Urged. Hela (Rupesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Golden Neil (Agarwal), Mighty Thunder (S. Kamble) 55, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Enlightened (P. Shinde), Commandment (Mosin) 50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Coeur De Lion (Agarwal) 52, 600/40. Moved fluently. Cellini (Ayyar), Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Doc Martin (Zervan) 55, 600/40. Easy. Endeavour (Shelar) 51, 600/38. In good shape. Aegon (Ayyar) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Tarzan (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Tristar (rb) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Iron Age (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Good. Charming Star (Dashrath) 55, 600/42. Easy. Power Of Blessings (rb), My Name Is Trinity (S.G. Prasad) 54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Fleur De Lys (Mansoor), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 52, 600/39. They moved together freely.

1000m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal), Herring (Santosh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former ended two lengths in front. Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. 5/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (rb), Tail Event (S.G. Prasad) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Good work. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Queen Regnant (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. Worked freely. Fidato (C.S. Jodha), Hunar (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was superior. Mozelle (Towfeeq) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. In good shape. Sky Storm (Hamir), Caprifla (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Mad Love (Merchant), Mojo (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Chancellor (Vinod) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Phanta (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Pepper (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Petronia (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Impressed. Amped (Daman), Jetfire (P. Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Brilliant Light (Shelar), Camden Town (Towfeeq) and Jubilant Journey (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Brilliant Light who finished five lengths ahead was the pick.


