Big Sur, Winning Heart, Subah Ka Tara, Lagarde, The Corporal and Cosmic Ray excel

Big Sur, Winning Heart, Subah Ka Tara, Lagarde, The Corporal and Cosmic Ray excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 30).

Inner sand:

1200m: Buscadero (Shinde), Shivalik Kiss (Jagadeesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. They moved freely. Sensational Grey (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Tokyo Rose (T.S. Jodha) 44. Moved well. Brave Lady (Jagadeesh) 42. In fine nick. Code Of Honour (David Allan), Sporting Memories (D. Patel) 44.5. They finished together. Reverence (rb) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Life Awaits (Md. Aliyar) 1-10, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Point To Prove (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

1200m: Winning Heart (Sai Kiran) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Commodus (Selvaraj) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Duty Call (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. The Corporal (David Egan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Show Girl (rb), Bold Move (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lagarde (R. Marshall), Custom Cut (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead, note. Legendary Princess (D. Patel), Temple Dancer (N. Rajesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Prime Star (rb), After Hours (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They finished level. Subah Ka Tara (M. Naveen) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Pleased. King Of The Sand (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Memory Bay) (R. Marshall), Iconic Princess (Indrajeet) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead, one to note. Big Sur (David Allan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A pleasing display.

1400m: Cosmic Ray (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

1600m: Lycurgus (S. Shareef) 1-58, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved fluently.