ADVERTISEMENT

Big Red impresses

November 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Mumbai:

Big Red impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dream Alliance (Hamir), Away She Goes (Saba) 41. They were easy.

800m: Portofino Bay (Mosin), Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 53, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Light Of Life (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Aerodynamic (Santosh G), Eiffel Tower (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Thrill Of Brazil (S. Kamble), Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (Santosh G) 55, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: 2/y/o Running Star (Yash Narredu), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former made up two lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Big Red (Mansoor), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Outlander (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Bugatti (C. Umesh) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US