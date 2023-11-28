Big Red impresses

November 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Mumbai:

Big Red impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dream Alliance (Hamir), Away She Goes (Saba) 41. They were easy.

800m: Portofino Bay (Mosin), Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 53, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Light Of Life (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Aerodynamic (Santosh G), Eiffel Tower (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Thrill Of Brazil (S. Kamble), Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (Santosh G) 55, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

1000m: 2/y/o Running Star (Yash Narredu), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former made up two lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Big Red (Mansoor), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Outlander (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Bugatti (C. Umesh) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Easy.