Bienfaisant, Apsara Star and Durango work well

Bienfaisant, Apsara Star and Durango worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct. 1).

Outer sand: 600m: Eagle Bluff (rb) 44. Easy. Carnoustie (rb) (1,200-600) 45. Eased up.

1000m: Apsara Star (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44. Worked well. Andorra (rb) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Lady Mimi (M. Bhaskar) 1-17.5. Eased up.

1200m: Bienfaisant (Farhan Alam) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Handy. Martingale (Farhan Alam) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Angelino (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. In good shape.

1400m: Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-48, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. In fine nick.