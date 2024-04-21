Bharat takes the honours in Nilgiris 2000 Guineas

April 21, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

Prasana Kumar’s Bharat, piloted by C. Umesh, won the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas (1,400m), the second classic of the season here on Sunday (April. 21). The winner is the property of M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Mr. Ronak J. Kimmane & Mr. Ananth Iyengar.

Bharat, who jumped out smartly, settled down to race fourth till the final bend when Umesh, who rode confidently, made his move in the straight. The colt responded well and took command in the last 150m mark to gallop past long-time leader Il Volo and take the honours ahead of late and fast finishing King’s Battalion.

1. PYKARA HANDICAP: OCEAN LOVE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Black Label (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Authentic Bell (B. Dharshan) 3 and Sacre Couer (Koshi Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 16.85s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

2. SMART CHIEFTAN PLATE: ROYAL DEFENDER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Lavish Girl (P. Vikram) 2, Dramatic(M.S. Deora) 3 and Straordinario (Hindu Singh) 4. 3, 3 and hd. 1m, 20.83s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. STEWARDS CUP: GOLDEN MARINA (Surya Prakash) 1, Something Royal (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Knotty Dancer (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Still I Rise (Farid Ansari) 4. Not run: Amazonia. 3/4, 1-1/2 and nk. 1m, 25.93s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

4. NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS: BHARAT (Gusto- Castanea) C. Umesh 1, KING’S BATTALION (Ampere-Magnifique) Ashhad Asbar 2, KNOTTY ONE (Arod-Nasheeta) G. Vivek 3 and STORM SHADOW (Roderic O’Connor-Aspenglow) Farid Ansari 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 27.02s. Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Mr. Ronak J. Kimmane & Mr. Ananth Iyengar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. MYSTICAL HANDICAP: SWARGA (Inayat) 1, Suryakrishi (C. Umesh) 2, High Tribute (Hindu Singh) 3 and Multicrown (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 26.45s. Owner: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. STAR SUPREME HANDICAP: RAFFINATO (C. Umesh) 1, Aquila (B. Dharshan) 2, Presto Power (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Gajabo Grande (S. Imran) 4. 3-1/2, nose and 2. 1m, 16.67s. Owners: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani & Mr. M. Arvinth P. Trainer: Fahad Khan.