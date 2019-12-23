Beyond Limits wins main event

M/s. Ahmed Alam Khan & Barkath Alam Khan’s Beyond Limits (Ashhad Asbar up) won the G.V. Rao Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Dec. 23). Laxman Singh trains the winner.

1. WISHFUL THINKING PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o fillies only (Cat. II), (Terms): LOMBARDY (Nathan Evans) 1, Aintree (Akshay Kumar) 2, Royal Romance (A.A. Viktant) 3 and Mirana (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 3-1/2, 3-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 5.42s. ₹7 (w), 6, 5 and 8 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 13, Q: 8, Tla: 61. Favourite: Lombardy. Owners: M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P.L. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta, M/s. Poonawalla Rac. & Br. P. L. rep. by Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla & Mr. Rishad N. Pandole & Mr. Aditya P. Tharkesey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

2. SANGAM PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): ROYAL DANCER (Akshay Kumar) 1, All Star General (Irvan Singh) 2, Recumbentibus (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Ultimate Risk (Ajit Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 28.23s. ₹14 (w), 6, 5 and 8 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 34, Q: 15, Tla: 94. Favourite: All Star General. Owner: Mr. Md. Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

3. CYNDY PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MAHASHAKTI (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Gazebo (Nakhat Singh) 2, Minnelli (Gopal Singh) 3 and Exclusive Art (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and nk. 1m, 39.57s. ₹18 (w), 7, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 97, Q: 58, Tla: 490. Favourite: Exclusive Art. Owners: M/s. Rakesh R. Jhunjhunwala, Berjis Minoo Desai & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

4. STEP ASIDE PLATE (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): KESARIYA BALAM (Akshahy Kumar) 1, Royal Treat (Nakhat Singh) 2, Lancashire (Irvan Singh) 3 and Glendale (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 5, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 53s. ₹7 (w), 6, 6 and 10 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 15, Q: 12, Tla: 41. Favourite: Kesariya Balam. Owner: Mr. Ravender Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. STARRY SCENE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SHANDAAR (Surya Prakash) 1, Top Contender (I. Chisty) 2, Prince Caspian (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Heaven Can Wait (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, 3-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.09s. ₹17 (w), 7, 6 and 18 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 46, Q: 22, Tla: 673. Favourite: Top Contender. Owner: Mr. Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

6. G.V. RAO MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BEYOND LIMITS (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Artistryy (Irvan Singh) 2, Mind Reader (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Pentagon (Abhay Singh) 4. 4-1/2, 2 and hd. 2m, 6.84s. ₹9 (w), 6 and 12 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 47, Q: 34, Tla: 74. Favourite: Beyond Limits. Owners M/s. Ahmed Alam Khan & Barkath Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. STARRY SCENE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ASHKA ASHKA ASHKA (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Marina Del Rey (Akshay Kumar) 2, Vancouver (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Digger (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.69s. ₹17 (w), 7, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 57, Q: 22, Tla: 108. Favourite: Marina Del Rey. Owner: Mr. Pamulapati Srinivas Rao. Trainer: Robin Reddy.

8. HARIDWAR PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MR. SHANGHAI (Rohit Kumar) 1, Sublime (Gaddam) 2, His Excellency (Surya Prakash) 3 and Darshish (Abhay Singh) 4. Shd, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 12.93s. ₹14 (w), 7, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 47, Q: 28, Tla: 173. Favourite: Mr. Shanghai. Owners: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male & Sardar Jivtesh Singh. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

Jkt: ₹1,293 (403 tkts.), Runner-up: 101 (2,201 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,228 (51 tkts.), Tr (i): 110 (361 tkts.), (ii): 185 (237 tkts.), (iii): 244 (347 tkts.).