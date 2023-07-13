Betway Bangalore Summer Derby to have ₹2 crore stake money

July 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Betway Bangalore Summer Derby to be held on July 16 (Sunday) will have a stake money of ₹2 crore with the winner taking home ₹98 lakh. Betway has signed on as the official sponsor for the summer and winter races 2023-24.

Betway,which has globally supported horse racing, has continued the trend in India, much to the delight of all associated with the sport. The company is long-term partner with Cheltenham & Aintree, two of the world’s finest race courses and club.

Betway has partnered with Royal Western India Turf Club and Mysore Race Club in the past and the Bangalore Turf Club is proud to be a partner. The tie-up will see Betway advertise its brand across the racecourse and social and digital asset.

The Bangalore Turf Club, which has cemented itself as one of the prestigious clubs in India, has gone above and beyond to ensure Indian racing has a strong foundation to build on for the future.

