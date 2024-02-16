Berrettini, Saintly Star, Imperial Gesture and Dedicate shine

February 16, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Berrettini, Saintly Star, Imperial Gesture and Dedicate shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Vivaldi (Hindu Singh), Light The World (rb) 45.5. They were easy.

1000m: Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Retains form. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44. In fine nick.

Inner sand:

1000m: Berrettini (Ram Nandan), Saintly Star (C. Brisson) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. They moved impressively. Magnus (C. Brisson), 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (S. Imran) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Blue Sapphire (K.V. Baskar), Desert Force (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Element (rb), Sheer Rocks (Ram Nandan) 1-30, (1200-600) 42. They were eased up. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-32.5, (1200-600) 43. Easy. Wolf Creek (P. Vikram) 1-32, (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

