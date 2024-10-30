Bengaluru winter meeting from Nov. 1

The Bengaluru winter meeting, comprising 24 race days, is scheduled to commence on Friday (Nov. 1) and conclude on March 22, 2025 (Saturday) and will be spread mainly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Briefing the media, K.A. Jagadish (chairman of the meeting & Steward) said the aggregate total prize money for the 24 race days is ₹15.47 crore. In respect of local horses, a performance-linked incentive of 15% will be credited to the accounts of the owner/s concerned.

64 Jockeys, including 10 jockeys claiming allowance, have been issued ‘A’ licence and 45 jockeys, including eight jockeys, claiming allowance have been issued ‘B’ licence. 100 jockeys are expected to ride during the season.

24 ‘A’ licence trainers are expected to take part and the minimum number of acceptors has been restricted at four ith respect to races to be run over a distance of 1800m or more.

In races for horses rated 80 & above, the top weight has been capped at 62 kg. The minimum number of acceptors has been restricted at five with respect to races for horses rated 80 & above and 60-85, six with respect to 2-y-o olds in 2024 & 3-y-o olds in 2025. The maximum number of acceptors in respect of ordinary races will continue to be 12 except the classic days where the maximum number of runners will be 14.

The board of Appeal: Hajee Abdul Sattar Sait (chairman), L.K. Atheeq, B.K. Das, B. Dayananda, Keneth Pinto and L. Vivekananda.

Race dates: Nov.: 1, 9, 16, 23, 29 and 30; Dec.: 6, 13 and 14, 21, 28; Jan.: 4, 10, 18, 25 and 26, 31; Feb.: 7, 14 and 15, 22; Mar.: 8, 15 and 22.