Bengaluru winter meeting from Nov. 3

October 31, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Bengaluru winter meeting, comprising of 22 race days, is scheduled to commence on November 3 (Friday) and conclude on March 16, 2024 (Saturday) with races being conducted mainly on Fridays and Saturdays. It was later announced that the second day’s races to be held on November 4 would not be held due to paucity of entries.

Briefing the media, Arvind Raghavan, chairman & senior steward, Bangalore Turf Club, said the aggregate prize money is ₹13.26 crore. In respect of local horses, a performance-linked incentive of 15% will be credited to the accounts of the owner(s) concerned.

The minimum number of acceptors has been restricted at four with respect to races to be run over a distance of 1,800m or more. In races for horses rated 70 & above, the top weight has been capped at 65 kg. The minimum number of acceptors has been restricted at five with respect to races for horses rated 70 and above and six with respect to 2-year-olds in 2023 & 3-year-olds in 2024.

The maximum number of acceptors in respect of ordinary races will continue to be 12 except on Classic days where the maximum number of runners will be 14.

Board Of Appeal: A.C. Satish Chandra (chairman), Atheeq L.K, B. Dayananda, Kiran Basappa, S.K. Raghunandan and K.N. Shanth Kumar.

Racing dates: November: 3, 11, 18, 25; December: 1 and 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; January: 12, 19, 25 and 26; February: 2, 10, 16, 24; March: 9, 16.

