Fire Power, Precious, Auspicious Queen and Amreli excel

June 12, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Sports Bureau

Fire Power, Precious, Auspicious Queen and Amreli excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 12)

Grass: 1200m: Daring Sweetheart (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/39. Strode out well.

Inner sand: 1000m: Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 1-10, 600/39.5. Moved well.

Outer sand: 1000m: Amreli (P. Trevor) 1-13, 600/41. Moved attractively. Gold Fame (C. Umesh) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely. Emperor Roderic (Kirtish), Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan) 1-13.5, 600/44. They moved on the bit. Time (Nazil) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Sea God (S. John) 1-14, 600/44.5. Worked well. Miss Little Angel (Vikrant) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. N R I Double Power (Santosh Raj) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Royal Grace (Afroz) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Livermore (Saqlain) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Easy. All Attractive (Ajeet K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Auspicious Queen (Yash), Elite Agent (Rajesh K) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former showed out.

1400m: Precious (Abhay S) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Fire Power (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Montelena (A. Ramu) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

