  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

Bellator impresses

December 01, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Racing Correspondent

Bellator impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec 1)

Outer sand: 600m: Heavenly Light (Srinath), a 2-y-o (Declaration Of War-Oh So Romantic) (Ashok) 45. They finished level.

1200m: Striking Point (rb), Mitsuro (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved well. Sleipnir (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Prague (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Bellator (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Impressed.

Gate practice – inner sand

1400m: Radcliff (Likith), Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished six lengths ahead. Vivaldo (Girish), Dynamic Force (Srinath) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former ended four lengths in front. War Trail (Jagadeesh), Step To Destiny (B. Paswan) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out well. Roman Power (S. Shareef), Maroon (Nazerul) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. They finished together. She’s Innocent (Chetan K), Akasi (Vivek) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished six lengths ahead. Green Channel (S. Shareef), Last Waltz (Salman K) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.