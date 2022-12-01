Bellator impresses

December 01, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Bellator impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec 1)

Outer sand: 600m: Heavenly Light (Srinath), a 2-y-o (Declaration Of War-Oh So Romantic) (Ashok) 45. They finished level.

1200m: Striking Point (rb), Mitsuro (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved well. Sleipnir (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Prague (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Bellator (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Impressed.

Gate practice – inner sand

1400m: Radcliff (Likith), Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished six lengths ahead. Vivaldo (Girish), Dynamic Force (Srinath) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former ended four lengths in front. War Trail (Jagadeesh), Step To Destiny (B. Paswan) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out well. Roman Power (S. Shareef), Maroon (Nazerul) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. They finished together. She’s Innocent (Chetan K), Akasi (Vivek) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished six lengths ahead. Green Channel (S. Shareef), Last Waltz (Salman K) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths ahead.