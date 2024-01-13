GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Champions Way, Rieko, Blue God, Klimt, Seventh Samurai, Sienna Princess, and Mehra impress

January 13, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Champions Way, Rieko, Blue God, Klimt, Seventh Samurai, Sienna Princess and Mehra impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 13)

Inner sand:

1000m: Silicon Star (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/40. Strode out well. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Oxytocin (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Sienna Princess (M. Naveen), Capri Girl (R. Pradeep) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Mehra (R. Pradeep) 1-24, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38.5. One to note.

1400m: Rieko (Antony) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-19.5, 600/1-5.5, 600/38.5. In fine nick. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Ahead Of The Curve (Suraj), Priceless Prince (Salman K) 43.5. They are in fine trim. Iron King (B. Paswan) 44. Moved well. Asagiri (Siddaraju) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Jersey King (Mark) 1-13, 600/42. Strode out well. Stentorian (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Ricardo (S. John), La Mcqeen (Antony) 1-12, 600/43. They moved fluently. Star Concept (Salman K) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ardakan (R. Pardeep), Ranquelino (I. Chisty) 1-14, 600/43. They moved impressively. Bold Act (Salman K) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Emphatic (Antony), Amazing Stride (D. Patel) 1-16, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1200m: Klimt (D. Patel) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Aldgate (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Mandarino (Rozario), Victor Hugo (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Peyo (Salman K), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Blue God (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Mazal Tov (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Pleased. Never Give In (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved nicely. Striking Fortune (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine trim. Rapidus (Rayan), Basilica (Darshan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. They moved together.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine shape. Indian Blues (Chetan K) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up.

1600m: Champions Way (Suraj) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A fine display. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-58, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved fluently. Double Scotch (Aliyar) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In good shape.

