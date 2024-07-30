Bengaluru seventh day’s races cancelled

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to cancel the seventh day’s races scheduled to be held on August 2 (Friday) due to paucity of acceptors. Now, the Fillies Championship Stakes and the Colts Championship Stakes will be held on August 3 (Saturday).
The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to cancel the seventh day’s races scheduled to be held on August 2 (Friday) due to paucity of acceptors. Now, the Fillies Championship Stakes and the Colts Championship Stakes will be held on August 3 (Saturday).