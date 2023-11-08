Bengaluru races for Nov. 11 postponed to Nov. 12

November 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to postpone the third day of the Bangalore winter meeting races, scheduled to run on Saturday (Nov. 11), to Sunday (Nov. 12).

