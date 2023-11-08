Bengaluru races for Nov. 11 postponed to Nov. 12

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to postpone the third day of the Bangalore winter meeting races, scheduled to run on Saturday (Nov. 11), to Sunday (Nov. 12).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
November 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST
The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to postpone the third day of the Bangalore winter meeting races, scheduled to run on Saturday (Nov. 11), to Sunday (Nov. 12).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US