Bengaluru races for Nov. 11 postponed to Nov. 12

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to postpone the third day of the Bangalore winter meeting races, scheduled to run on Saturday (Nov. 11), to Sunday (Nov. 12).
November 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST
The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to postpone the third day of the Bangalore winter meeting races, scheduled to run on Saturday (Nov. 11), to Sunday (Nov. 12).
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE