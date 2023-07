July 27, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to postpone the Saturday (July 29) and Sunday (July 30) races days to Friday (August 11) and Saturday (August 12) respectively due to persistent rains and inclement weather rendering the underfoot conditions of the races track not conducive for racing.