Bengaluru races for Dec. 23 advanced by a day

November 29, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to advance the 10th day races scheduled to be held on Saturday (Dec. 23) to Friday (Dec. 22, 2023) due to administrative reasons.

