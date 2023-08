August 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Due to administrative reasons, the Bengaluru races scheduled to be held on August 3 and 4 (Thursday and Friday) have been cancelled.

However, the Skj Infospaces Bangalore Summer Million and the Governor’s Cup scheduled for the above days have been postponed to Friday (August 11) and Saturday (August 12) respectively.

Acceptors already published for the above races will hold good.