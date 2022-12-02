Wild Emperor, Multifaceted, In Thy Light and Rulling Dynasty shine

December 02, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Wild Emperor, Multifaceted, In Thy Light and Rulling Dynasty shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 2).

Outer sand: 1000m: In Thy Light (Antony), Lady Godiva (Nazerul) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished two lengths in front. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/39. An excellent display.

1200m: Windstorm (Tauseef) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Rulling Dynasty (Srinath), Pneuma (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Wild Emperor (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Automatic (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up. Worldly Wise (Shreyas), Sekhemt (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.