Wild Emperor, Multifaceted, In Thy Light and Rulling Dynasty shine

December 02, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Racing Correspondent

Wild Emperor, Multifaceted, In Thy Light and Rulling Dynasty shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 2).

Outer sand: 1000m: In Thy Light (Antony), Lady Godiva (Nazerul) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished two lengths in front. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/39. An excellent display.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Windstorm (Tauseef) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Rulling Dynasty (Srinath), Pneuma (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Wild Emperor (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Automatic (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up. Worldly Wise (Shreyas), Sekhemt (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US