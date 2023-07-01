ADVERTISEMENT

Stormy Ocean, All Attraction, Raisina Star shine

July 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stormy Ocean, All Attraction, Raisina Star, Irish Coffee and Cyrenius shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Miss Little Angel (Santosh Raj) 43. Moved well. Treasure Chest (T.S. Jodha) 44.5. Easy. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 44.5. Moved freely. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 45. Easy.

1000m: Peridot (Likith) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved well. Seminole Wind (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Irish Coffee (Arvind K) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Capriati (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-113.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Wolf Creek (C. Umesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. All Attraction (Vishal) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. Sinner (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Mandela (Hindu S) 1-42, (1,400-600) 54.5. Eased up. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Ruling Dynasty (S. John), Mighty Zo (Girish) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Sian (T.S. Jodha) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Cyrenius (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Lone Ranger (P. Trevor) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved well.

1600m: Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US