Stormy Ocean, All Attraction, Raisina Star shine

July 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stormy Ocean, All Attraction, Raisina Star, Irish Coffee and Cyrenius shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Miss Little Angel (Santosh Raj) 43. Moved well. Treasure Chest (T.S. Jodha) 44.5. Easy. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 44.5. Moved freely. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 45. Easy.

1000m: Peridot (Likith) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved well. Seminole Wind (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Irish Coffee (Arvind K) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Capriati (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-113.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Wolf Creek (C. Umesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. All Attraction (Vishal) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. Sinner (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Mandela (Hindu S) 1-42, (1,400-600) 54.5. Eased up. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Ruling Dynasty (S. John), Mighty Zo (Girish) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Sian (T.S. Jodha) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Cyrenius (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Lone Ranger (P. Trevor) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved well.

1600m: Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

