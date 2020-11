Bengaluru race results

Neil Devaney trained Northern Alliance (M. Prabhakaran up), won the Karnataka Police Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Nov. 14). The winner is owned by Mr. Clinton Miller, Mr. Sujay Chandrahas & Mr. Dean Stephens.

The results:

1. B.A.R.I. PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20: MRS THATCHER (Mark) 1, Perfectgoldenera (T.S. Jodha) 2, Fierce Fighter (A. Imran) 3 and Phoenix Reached (Irvan) 4. Not run: Master Of War and Altair. Nk, 3 and 2. 1m 30.38s. Rs. 38 (w), 18, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 39, FP: 186, Q: 122, Trinella: 469 and 545, Exacta: 1,886 and 2,424. Favourite: Perfectgoldenera. Owner: Capt. Jamshed J. Appoo. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. CHINTAMANI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: SPLASH (Suraj) 1, Torosanto (Rayan) 2, Legendary Princess (Srinath) 3 and Legend Is Back (R. Pradeep) 4. 1-1/4, Shd and 3. 1m 17.74s. Rs. 27 (w), 14, 11 and 38 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 75, FP: 220, Q: 80, Trinella: 263 and 55, Exacta: 6,579 (carried over). Favourite: Torosanto. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla and Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shinde, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

3. CHILDREN'S DAY PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): HOPE ISLAND (Antony) 1, Lake Tahoe (Trevor) 2, Mystic Eye (Kiran Rai) 3 and Griffin (Anjar Alam) 4. Not run: Sparkling. Hd, Lnk and 1. 1m 29.02s. Rs. 76 (w), 15, 16 and 26 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 87, FP: 1,019, Q: 149, Trinella: 6,446, Exacta: 3,840 (carried over). Favourite: Pissarro. Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. MASTER KEY PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35: SOVEREIGN LEGEND (Mark) 1, Arabian Mist (Neeraj) 2, Drusilla (Trevor) 3 and Super Gladiator (Rayan) 4. Not run: Track Striker. 2, Lnk and 1. 1m 42.49s. Rs. 117 (w), 23, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 52, FP: 762, Q: 1,365, Trinella: 717 and 224, Exacta: 1,400 and 1,200. Favourite: Drusilla. Owners: Mr. S.R. Sanas, M/s. DT racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. KARNATAKA POLICE TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above: NORTHERN ALLIANCE (M. Prabhakaran) 1, Anjeze (Trevor) 2, Manchester (Arshad) 3 and Starry Wind (Jagadeesh) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 28.14s. Rs. 80 (w), 15, 15 and 174 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 278, FP: 165, Q: 55, Trinella: 3,577 and 1,533, Exacta: 7,923 (carried over). Favourite: Anjeze. Owners: Mr. Clinton Miller, Mr. Sujay Chandrahas & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms): MISS PAREIL (Neeraj) 1, Watchmystars (Trevor) 2, Ansaldo (Srinath) 3 and Lagarde (Suraj) 4. 1/2, Nk and 34-3/4. 1m 29.14s. Rs. 631 (w), 19 and 16 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 26, FP: 283, Q: 401, Trinella: 810 and 1,042. Favourite: Lagarde. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. CHINTAMANI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: SONGKRAN (Trevor) 1, Amazonite (Md. Aliyar) 2, Estella (Naveen K) 3 and Paradiso (Darshan) 4. Hd, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 17.35s. Rs. 41 (w), 17, 15 and 27 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 58, FP: 493, Q: 486, Trinella: 1,582 and 452, Exacta: 5,651 (carried over). Favourite: Dragon Mountain. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Domonic.

8. RED BARON PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: HOKKAIDO (Suraj) 1, Venus Bay (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Papparazi (Neeraj) 3 and Bold Move (Vaibhav) 4. 9-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 27.94s. Rs. 45 (w), 11, 18 and 10 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 36, FP: 393, Q: 410, Trinella: 1,526 and 523, Exacta: 1,960 and 1,680. Favourite: Papparazi. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

Jackpot: Rs. 30,882 (carried over); Treble (i): 2,591 (carried over); (ii): 4,202 (one tkt).