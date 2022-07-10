It’s Forest Flame vs. Zuccarelli in Maharaja’s Gold Cup

July 10, 2022 10:47 IST

Forest Flame and Zuccarelli may fight out the finish of the Maharaja’s Gold Cup (2,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 10). False rails width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. MAHALAKSHMI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-15 p.m.: 1. Princess Aura (2) Nazerul 61, 2. Dawn Rising (3) Ajinkya 60, 3. Belli Deepa (5) R. Pradeep 59, 4. Immortal Guest (9) Vishal B 59, 5. Ultimate Choice (7) P. Surya 56.5, , 6. Perfect Halo (4) Rajesh K 55.5, 7. Fierce Fighter (8) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. Jai Vikram (6) G. Vivek 53 and 9. Challenging Star (1) Jagadeesh 52.

1. DAWN RISING, 2. BELLI DEEPA, 3. PERFECT HALO

2. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-50: 1. Good Time Indeed (2) J.H. Arul 61.5, 2. Lagopus (6) R. Pradeep 60.5, 3. Ocean Dunes (3) Mudassar 58, 4. Chisox (5) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 5. Anne Boleyn (4) Kirtish B 57, 6. Copper Sunrise (9) Akshay K 56, 7. Ombudsman (8) G. Vivek 56, 8. Black Whizz (1) B. Nayak 55.5 and 9. Habanero (7) Tousif K 55.

1. COPPER SUNRISE, 2. OCEAN DUNES, 3. ANNE BOLEYN

3. A.M.C. GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-25: 1. Forever Together (4) Suraj 62, 2. Caracas (5) Akshay K 60, 3. Multistarrer (1) Sandesh 59.5, 4. Imperial Blue (—) (—) 59, 5. Regal Command (3) Bhawani S 55 and 6. Vanguard (2) Likith 52.5.

1. MULTISTARRER, 2. FOREVER TOGETHER

4. MAHARAJA’S GOLD CUP (2,200m), 4-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Theon (1) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. Zuccarelli (4) Trevor 60, 3. My Opinion (8) Akshay K 59.5, 4. Forest Flame (5) Sandesh 58.5, 5. A Star Is Born (2) Suraj 57.5, 6. Faith Of Success (6) Bhawani S 56, 7. Giant Star (7) Yash 53.5 and 8. Truly Epic (3) C.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. FOREST FLAME, 2. ZUCCARELLI, 3. THEON

5. RED DIVINE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-45: 1. Born King (3) Kiran N 56, 2. Domingo (5) Trevor 56, 3. Galloping Ahead (8) Akshay K 56, 4. Gimme (9) N.S. Parmar 56, 5. Magnanimous (2) Bhawani S 56, 6. Romero (6) Likith 56, 7. Sleipnir (7) Ajinkya 56, 8. Prime Abbess (1) Sandesh 54.5 and 9. Victoria Punch (4) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. GIMME, 2. PRIME ABBESS, 3. VISTORIA PUNCH

6. PRABALO PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-15: 1. Miniver Rose (5) Md. Aliyar 61.5, 2. Caesars Palace (3) L.A. Rozario 60.5, 3. Anakin (11) Vinod Shinde 60, 4. Perfect Rendition (2) J.H. Arul 59.5, 5. Flying Quest (12) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. The Response (4) Arvind K 58, 7. Ultimate Striker (13) Abhay S 58, 8. Domina (9) S. Saqlain 57, 9. Silver Swift (8) Kirtish B 57, 10. Classic Charm (1) Vishal B 54, 11. Twilight Fame (10) Rajesh K 54, 12. Meghann (7) P. Surya 53.5 and 13. Bentayga (6) G. Vivek 52.5.

1. FLYING QUEST, 2. ULTIMATE STRIKER, 3. PERFECT RENDITION

7. MAHALAKSHMI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-45: 1. Knotty Woods (5) Nazerul 62.5, 2. Another Rainbow (6) B. Nayak 61.5, 3. Rightly Noble (9) Md. Aliyar 61.5, 4. Sekhmet (2) R. Pradeep 61, 5. High Opinion (3) P.P. Dhebe 60.5, 6. Red Lucifer (8) Salman K 60.5, 7. Charmaine (1) Ashhad A 58, 8. Gallic (4) Rajesh K 57 and 9. Glorious Days (7) G. Vivek 53.

1. KNOTTY WOODS, 3. ANOTHER RAINBOW, 3. GALLIC

Day’s best: GIMME

Double: MULTISTARRER — FLYING QUEST

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.