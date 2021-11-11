The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to postpone the fifth day of the Bangalore Winter Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, Nov. 12, to Tuesday, Nov 16, due to consistent heavy rainfall and inclement weather rendering the underfoot conditions of the race track not conducive for racing. The same card will hold good.
Bengaluru Friday’s races postponed to Nov. 16
