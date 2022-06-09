Bellator, Sonata, Chopin, Philosophy, and Electric Blue Please

June 09, 2022 18:30 IST

June 09, 2022 18:30 IST

Bellator, Sonata, Chopin, Philosophy and Electric Blue Pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Devils Magic (P.S. Chouhan) 43. In fine trim. Inyouwebelieve (Akshay K), Foveal Vision (S. Shareef) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ripple N Strom (A. Imran) 44. Worked well. Forseti (P. Trevor) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Air Display (Vivek) 43.5. Moved well.

1000m: Sleipnir (Ajinkya), Gold Multiplier (Oliver) 1-12, 600/42.5. They strode out well. Sonata (Likith) 1-11, 600/41. Pleased. Super Ruffian (Nikil N), Green Channel (rb) 1-15, 600/43.5. They moved together.

1200m: Chopin (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A good display. Electric Blue (Oliver) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Douglas (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Stretched out well.

1400m: Success (Hindu S) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Shabelle (Shreyas), Remontoir (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former finished well ahead. Scribbling Hopper (Akshay K) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up in the last part. Nikolina (Dhanu S) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Yukan (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up. Bellator (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A pleasing display. Evaldo (Akshay K) 1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Philosophy (Sandesh), Spectacular (Ajinkya) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Dr Logan (Rozario), Sucre (Anjar) 1-43, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Monteverdi (Hasib Alam), Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51. Former showed out.