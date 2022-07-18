Races

Bellator, Rapidus and Shabelle shine

Bellator, Rapidus and Shabelle shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 18).

Outer sand:

600m: Spirit Dancer (Bhawani) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Stamford Bridge (Shreyas) 45.5. Moved freely. Classic Charm (Bhawani) 42.5. Retains form.

1000m: Rule Of Law (rb) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Quick Witted (Bhawani) 1-15, 600/46. Shaped well.

1200m: Lightning Flame (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Handy. Rapidus (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Bellator (Indrajeet) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Shabelle (Shreyas), Remontoir (Indrajeet) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out.

Noted on July 17 — Outer sand:

600m: Mandela (Hindu S) 45. Shaped well. Musada (Akshay K) 43.5. In fine trim. 1200m: Kay Star (Akshay K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.


