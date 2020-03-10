Bellator, Handsome, Star And Garter, Aztec Queen, Shining Magic and Mountain Lion shine

Bellator, Handsome, Star And Garter, Aztec Queen, Shining Magic and Mountain Lion shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 10)

Inner sand:

600m: Gold Mist (Gnaneshwar) 41. Easy. Nostradamus (Gnaneshwar) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Aerospeed (Arvind) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Brave Boy (Arshad) 1-10, 600/40. In fine trim. Dragon Mountain (S. Hussain), Stars In His Eyes (Khurshad) 1-8.5, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Morganite (Selvaraj), Identiti (Shinde) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. They finished level.

1400m: Donna Bella (Mrs Silva) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 51. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: Caesars Palace (S. Hussain), Amazing Skill (rb) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Infinite Spirit (Irvan) 44. Worked well. Legend Is Back (rb) 42.5. Strode out well. Prerana (Irvan) 42. Pleased. Flicka (Chetan G) 44. Strode out well. Prime Star (Sai Vamshi) 46. Easy. Whizz Kid (Chetan G), Dynamical (Ashok) 45. They moved freely. Proudwish (Sai Vamshi) 46. Moved freely. Secret Source (Khurshad) 45. Moved on the bit. Formidable Star (Ashok), Classic Charm (Chetan G) 44. They finished level. Global Ruler (rb) 43. Stretched out well. Gypsy (A. Velu) 43. Pleased.

1000m: Highland Rock (Jagadeesh) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh) 1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Ultimate Choice (Kiran Rai) 1-16, 600/42. Strode out well. Kingsfield (Saddam H), Genuine Star (A. Velu) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Iconic Princess (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Handsome (S. Hussain), a 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Cherokee Star) (Saddam H) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Bellator (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Mountain Lion (Chetan G) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Exaltation (S. Hussain) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Prize Magic) (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display. Southern Power (A. Imran), After Hours (Sai Vamshi) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Aztec Queen (T.S. Jodha), Mystic Eye (Kiran Rai) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Watchmystars (Mrs Silva), Bold Move (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished a length ahead. Capstone (T.S. Jodha) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Shining Magic (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Impressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Senora Bianca (S. John), Canotina (Antony) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Celestial Cloud (rb), Smoke The Grass (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Antheia (Antony) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Smithsonian (Chetan G), Sizzler (Ashok) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Naazaan (rb), Perfectgoldenera (M. Naveen) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. They jumped out well.