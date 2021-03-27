Bellator for Sonny Brar Trophy

The bottom-weighted Bellator, who hails from trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s yard, should win the Sonny Brar Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (March 27) races here. An amount of ₹50,000 each will be added to the Win & Place Pool collection of all races of the day, except the second race.

Rails will be placed 4 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 5 metres wide up to the winning post will be in position.

1. WASHINGTON IRVINE PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 1.45 p.m.: 1. Safdar (6) Shahrukh 61, 2. Istanbul (8) Zameer 59, 3. About The Cloud (5) Santosh G 56, 4. Smart Choice (1) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5, 5. Arabian Storm (9) J. Chinoy 54, 6. Forever Free (3) M.S. Deora 53.5, 7. Colosseum (4) Dashrath 53, 8. Thea’s Pet (2) Kaviraj 51.5 and 9. War Of Attrition (7) Zeeshan 49.5.

1. FOREVER FREE, 2. SAFDAR, 3. COLOSSEUM

2. SONNY BRAR TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.15: 1. Excellent Gold (3) Kaviraj 59, 2. Bakhtawar (1) Nazil 55, 3. Majestic Warrior (4) J. Chinoy 55 and 4. Bellator (2) Trevor 50.

1. BELLATOR

3. WASHINGTON IRVINE PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-yo & over, rated 4 to 30, 2.45: 1. Rising Brave (3) Bhawani 62, 2. Seniority (2) Aniket 61.5, 3. Regal Prince (Late Chutzpah) (6) Kaviraj 60.5, 4. Verdandi (4) Vishal Bunde 60.5, 5. Officer In Command (7) M.S. Deora 59.5, 6. Pezula (5) P. Dhebe 58, 7. Fendi (8) S. Sunil 57.5, 8. Isinit (1) Peter 57.5, 9. Dowsabel (10) Merchant 57 and 10. Divija (9) C.S. Jodha 55.

1. DIVIJA, 2. DOWSABEL, 3. OFFICER IN COMMAND

4. MONET PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.20: 1. Twelfth Earl (1) S. Mosin 61.5, 2. Moon River (9) Chouhan 60.5, 3. Touch Of Faith (8) A. Imran Khan 60.5, 4. Naxos (5) Kaviraj 59.5, 5. Accenture (6) Sandesh 59, 6. Kamaria (3) Bhawani 58.5, 7. Silver Storm (2) Santosh G 58.5, 8. Patriots Day (7) J. Chinoy 56 and 9. Shadows (4) S. Amit 50.

1. MOON RIVER, 2. TOUCH OF FAITH, 3. SILVER STORM

5. BEHRAM A. ENGINEER TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.55: 1. Beejay (5) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. The Bawaji (9) P. Dhebe 59, 3. Vincenzo (2) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Blazing Bay (10) Bhawani 57, 5. Bold Advance (6) Kaviraj 56.5, 6. Arabian Phoenix (7) Zervan 56, 7. Quarencia (4) Trevor 56, 8. Timeless Deeds (3) Dashrath 55.5, 9. Gilt Edge (1) Nazil 55 and 10. Baku (8) Merchant 54.

1. THE BAWAJI, 2. VINCENZO, 3. BEEJAY

6. OSMAN CHOTANI PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.30: 1. Minx (1) K. Bhagat 61.5, 2. Sovereign Star (12) Vishal Bunde 61, 3. Aira (8) Bhawani 60, 4. Melisandre (4) C.S. Jodha 59, 5. Dawnstar (5) Hanumant 57.5, 6. Twinkling Star (6) Ayyar 57.5, 7. Mythical Power (7) Dashrath 56.5, 8. Genau (9) Akshay 56, 9. Grey Falcon (3) Kaviraj 55.5, 10. Irish Eyes (10) Nazil 55, 11. So Splendid (11) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5 and 12. Chezza (2) Merchant 50.5.

1. MINX, 2. MELISANDRE, 3. AIRA

7. SPANIARDS INN PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 5.05: 1. Sandalphon (8) T.S. Jodha 62, 2. Goshawk (3) Aniket 59.5, 3. Merneith (Late Antarctica) (11) Nazil 57.5, 4. Ron (7) A. Imran Khan 57, 5. Lagertha (2) Merchant 56.5, 6. Shae (6) Chouhan 56.5, 7. Flying Dragon (4) Ayyar 55.5, 8. Black Cherry (1) J. Chinoy 55, 9. Fencing (5) Santosh G 54.5, 10. Tasman (10) Trevor 54.5 and 11. Pride’s Angel (Late Memorable Eyes) (9) C.S. Jodha 54.

1. BLACK CHERRY, 2. FENCING, 3. SANDALPHON

8. JIMMY BHARUCHA TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) 3-y-o only, 5.40: 1. Red Merlot (4) J. Chinoy 57, 2. Stunning Force (10) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Baby Bazooka (7) Zervan 55.5, 4. Circus Queen (8) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. Viktorina (6) Trevor 55.5, 6. Air Power (9) S. Amit 54, 7. Alastair (2) Chouhan 54, 8. Heidmar (3) Dashrath 54, 9. Lex Luthor (11) Bhawani 54, 10. Esfir (5) Shubham 52.5 and 11. Lady Mimi (1) T.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. VIKTORINA, 2. BABY BAZOOKA, 3. ALASTAIR

9. OSMAN CHOTANI PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 6.15: 1. Immeasurable (1) Chouhan 61.5, 2. Lucky Twenty (2) Peter 61.5, 3. Rubik Star (7) Bhawani 61.5, 4. Fassbinder (10) Zervan 61, 5. Crystal Noir (8) Akshay 60, 6. Luscus Centaurus (3) Ayyar 60, 7. Hioctane (11) K. Bhagat 59.5, 8. Trident (12) Santosh G 59.5, 9. Dalasan (5) Nazil 59, 10. Flower Power (6) Kaviraj 58.5, 11. La Peregrina (4) Aniket 58 and 12. Candescent Star (9) Zeeshan 54.5.

1. IMMEASURABLE, 2. RUBIK STAR, 3. HIOCTANE

Day’s Best: VIKTORINA

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.