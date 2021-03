Bellator claims Dr. C. Vittal Memorial Trophy

BENGALURU:

06 March 2021 18:35 IST

S. Attaollahi trained Bellator (Trevor up) won the Dr. C. Vittal Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Mar 6). The winner is owned by Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. James Mathews, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Jockey Trevor won three races for the day.

The results:

1. YADGIR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over: FLORENCIA (H.M. Akshay) 1. Nerva (Chethan G) 2, Glorious Days (Shreyas Singh) 3 and Barog (N.B. Kuldeep) 4. Shd, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m 14.85s. ₹68 (w), 20, 27 and 17 (p), SHP: 74, THP: 56, FP: 524, Q: 256, Trinella: 2,367 and 1,394, Exacta: 96,469 (Carried over). Favourite: Nerva. Owner: Mrs. Shanti Devi. Trainer: Samar Singh.

Advertising

Advertising

2. TOPMOST PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): OBSIDIAN (Sandesh) 1, Flying Safe (Antony) 2, Eternal Blaze (Trevor) 3 and Perfect Empress (Neeraj) 4. 10-1/2, 1-1/2 and Lnk. 1m 13.11s. ₹15 (w), 12, 18 and 17 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 33, FP: 75, Q: 47, Trinella: 320 and 130, Exacta: 986 and 393. Favourite: Obsidian. Owner: Mr. Gautam Maini. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. KATIL PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o only: THE SOVEREIGN ORB (Trevor) 1, In A Breeze (Srinath) 2, Golden Memory (Darshan) 3 and Unyielding (Aakash Chavan) 4. Not run: Osibisa. 3, Shd and 9-1/2. 1m 26.96s. ₹42 (w), 13, 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 41, FP: 78, Q: 47, Trinella: 123 and 84, Exacta: 585 and 426. Favourite: In A Breeze. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs and Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. SHIVANASAMUDRA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: PASTICHE (Darshan) 1, Arrogance (Neeraj) 2, Raw Gold (Vivek) 3 and Bahurupah (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Light Of Love. 6, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 14.67s. ₹18 (w), 13, 18 and 78 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 129, FP: 99, Q: 65, Trinella: 2,129 and 1,186, Exacta: 48,025. Favourite: Pastiche. Owner and trainer: Mr. Aravind Ganapathy.

5. KATIL PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o only: FLAMING ORANGE (Sai Kumar) 1, Papparazi (Antony) 2, Arlette (Trevor) 3 and Rosy Rapunzel (Gnaneshwar) 4. Snk, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 26.09s. ₹927 (w), 123, 28 and 13 (p), SHP: 66, THP: 54, FP: 7,970, Q: 2,708, Trinella: 44,737 (carried over), Exacta: 56,224 (carried over). Favourite: Arlette. Owner: Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

6. TAJ MAHAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: ACEROS (Trevor) 1, Candlelightqueen (Ajay Kumar) 2, Schafenberg (Shreyas Singh) 3 and Mr Humble (P. Surya) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m 12.90s. ₹15 (w), 12, 41 and 21 (p), SHP: 190, THP: 48, FP: 658, Q: 261, Trinella: 2,583 and 554, Exacta: 6,494 and 3,795. Favourite: Aceros. Owners: Mr. Gautam Aggarwal, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal and Mrs. Geeta Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

7. DR. C. VITTAL MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 30 to 50: BELLATOR (Trevor) 1, Ansaldo (Sandesh) 2, Livisilla (Neeraj) 3 and General Patton (Srinath) 4. 2-1/2, Nk and 1-1/2. 1m 37.42s. ₹38 (w), 15, 12 and 14 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 42, FP: 56, Q: 41, Trinella: 213 and 98, Exacta: 302 and 167. Favourite: Ansaldo. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. James Mathews, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. TAJ MAHAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: OSIRIS (M. Naveen) 1, Musterion (Darshan) 2, Sea Of Cortez (Likith Appu) 3 and Land Of Liberty (Sai Kiran) 4. 3/4, Nose and 3/4. 1m 13.75s. ₹185 (w), 28, 18 and 14 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 57, FP: 1,484, Q: 879, Trinella: 4,089 and 1,227, Exacta: 51,225. Favourite: Sea Of Cortez. Owners: Mr. M. Lakshminarayana & Mr. M. Venkatarama. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

9. SHIVANASAMUDRA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: ANAKIN (J.H. Arul) 1, Tiger Returns (Srinath) 2, Areca Angel (Angad) 3 and Perfectgoldenera (S. Shareef) 4. 4-3/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 13.49s. Rs. 65 (w), 23, 15 and 16 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 60, FP: 212, Q: 117, Trinella: 559 and 405, Exacta: 8,773 and 15,039. Favourite: Tiger Returns. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹8,40,793 (one tkt); Runner up: 3,60,340 (one tkt); Treble (i): 998 (six tkts); (ii): 2,854 (two tkts); (iii): 12,741 (two tkts).