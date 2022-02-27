Bella Amor, Bohemian Star and Rippling Waters impress

February 27, 2022 20:55 IST

Bella Amor, Bohemian Star and Rippling Waters impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 27).

Outer sand: 600m: Fashion Of Stars (Shyam Kumar) 42. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Still I Rise (P. Vikram) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Galvarino (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Mayfair (Rajendra Singh) 57, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Redoutable (rb) 1-4, 600/48.5. Easy. Ocarina (rb), Roger O’More (rb) 59, 600/44. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Andorra (P. Vikram) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Cedar Wood (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45. Urged.

1000m: Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh) 1-14, 800/56.5, 600/41. Moved well. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/56, 600/40. In fine trim. Amendment (Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Victory Parade (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Bella Amor (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. An excellent display. Ignition (Shahar Babu), Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. They finished together. Great Spirit (S. Kamble), Versatile (B. Dharshan) 1-12, 800/56, 600/40.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a neck in front. Spicy Star (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Rippling Waters (Rajendra Singh), Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 1-32, 1,000/1-13, 800/56, 600/39. They pleased. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Easy.