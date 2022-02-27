Races

Bella Amor, Bohemian Star and Rippling Waters impress

Bella Amor, Bohemian Star and Rippling Waters impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 27).

Outer sand: 600m: Fashion Of Stars (Shyam Kumar) 42. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Still I Rise (P. Vikram) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Galvarino (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Mayfair (Rajendra Singh) 57, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Redoutable (rb) 1-4, 600/48.5. Easy. Ocarina (rb), Roger O’More (rb) 59, 600/44. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Andorra (P. Vikram) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Cedar Wood (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45. Urged.

1000m: Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh) 1-14, 800/56.5, 600/41. Moved well. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/56, 600/40. In fine trim. Amendment (Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Victory Parade (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Bella Amor (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. An excellent display. Ignition (Shahar Babu), Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. They finished together. Great Spirit (S. Kamble), Versatile (B. Dharshan) 1-12, 800/56, 600/40.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a neck in front. Spicy Star (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Rippling Waters (Rajendra Singh), Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 1-32, 1,000/1-13, 800/56, 600/39. They pleased. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Easy.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2022 8:58:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/bella-amor-bohemian-star-and-rippling-waters-impress/article65090704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY