Beethovan, Pirate’s Love, Royal Chieftain, Octavian, Icy River and Beauty Of The Turf please

CHENNAI:

11 December 2020 12:32 IST

Beethovan, Pirate’s Love, Royal Chieftain, Octavian, Icy River and Beauty Of The Turf pleased when the horses were exercised here this morning.

Inner Sand:

600m: Fakhrunisa (A.M. Alam) 42.5. Well in hand. Majestic Charmer (rb) 41.5. In fine fettle. Gingersnap (rb) 42.5. Stretched out well. Wakeful (Farhan) 41.5. Retains form. Azeria (M. Carim) 41. Fit. Rajputana (Stephen Raj) 41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Seven Crore (rb) 44. Propahlady (App) 40.5. Pushed.

800m: Royal Symphony (Sham Kumar), Majestic Wind (B. Nikhil) 56.5, 600/42.5. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Heavenly Blue (Azad Alam) 57.5, 600/42.5. Stretched. Regal Tiara (Stephen Raj) 58.5, 600/43.5. Dr Feelgood (Janardhan P) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Decisive (Stephen Raj) 57, 600/42.5. Moved well. Silver Hawk (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Moved nicely. Emile (App) 55.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Knott So Knotty (rb), Sweet Fragrance (M. Carim) 57.5, 600/42.5. They are improving. Magnetism (Kamigallu), Drei Bruder (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former easily finished three lengths in front. Intox (Janardhan P) 56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Icy River (Umesh), Autumn Shower (B. Nikhil) 55, 600/41. Former was too good for her companion. Glorious Legend (rb), Off Shore Breeze (Umesh) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They move freely. Caracas (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Amaterasu (M. Carim) 57, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. Wild Passion (App) 56.5, 600/41.5. In fine shape. Arithmetica (Muzzafar) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Katahdin (Stephen Raj) 58, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Kings Show (Umesh) 58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Country’s Grace (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Kingston Heath (Janardhan P), 56.5, 600/41.5. Looks fit. Octavian (Janardhan P), Hebron (Umesh) 53.5, 600/39.5. Former pleased.

1000m: Sultan Pheroze (rb), Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Latter outpaced her companion. Epistoiary (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Moved nicely. Durango (M. Carim) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. In good condition. Texas Gold (App), King Horof (M. Carim) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. They moved well. Rutbedaar (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43. Unextended. Country’s Genius (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Good Connection (P. Sai Kumar) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Shalem (Shahar Babu), Glorious Symphony (A.M. Alam) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Latter Impressed. Glorious Destiny (rb) Beethovan (Sham Kumar) 1-6, 800/54.5, 600/41. Latter who outpaced his companion is in great heart. El Politico (Kamigallu) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Divina (A.M. Alam), Glorious Wind (App) 1-8, 800/56, 600/40. Former finished three lengths in front. Royal Chieftain (Rajendra Singh) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Royal Commander (Rajendra Singh) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Semele (Rajendra Singh), Supreme Fragrance (App) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They moved neck and neck and finished level. Torbert (Umesh) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1200m: Pirate’s Love (Janardhan P) 1-24.5, 1000/ 1-7, 800/55, 600/40. A fine display.

Gate practice — 1000m: Choir (Umesh), Sheriya’s Pet (B. Nikhil) 1-4. They jumped out well, former finished a distance in front. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-10. Jumped out well. Illustrious Ruler (App) 1-10.5. Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu), Lady Elise (Stephen Raj), Dragon Of War (Janardhan P) 1-5.5. Shield Maiden was the pick. Oscar Thunder (Sham Kumar), Queen Of Venice (Farhan) 1-6.5. They took a good jump. Glorious Flame (A.M. Alam), Glorious Victory (rb) 1-4. Former who jumped out smartly impressed.