Beemer, Sunset and Kariega catch the eye

Beemer, Sunset and Kariega caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov.9) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Sagittarius (Niranjan), Tasman (S.J.Sunil) 38. Pair moved level freely. Gabriel (Merchant) 39.5. Easy. 2/y/os Kingda Ka/Full Moon (rb), Sharareh (Ikram) 40. Pair level. 2/y/os El Captain (V.Jodha), Alisha’s Jewel (A.Gaikwad) 40. They were level. Dilbar (Hanumant) 41. Easy.

800m: On Va Danser (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Sixth Emperor (Kaviraj) 51.5, 600/39. Pressed. Excellent Gold (Kuldeep) 49.5, 600/36.5. Moved well. Power Of Thor (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Tudor Hall (Mahesh) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. En Sabah Nur (Kaviraj) 49.5, 600/36.5. Moved freely. Kilkarry Bridge (V.Jodha), Intense Stylist (A.Gaikwad) 48.5, 600/37. They were well in hand and finished level. Truly Epic (Hamir) 49.5, 600/37. Good. Clark Kent (S.J.Sunil) 51.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Articulate (Shubham) 55, 600/40. Easy. Julio Cesaro (Kaviraj) 52, 600/39. Urged. Cellini (Ayyar) 54, 600/40. Easy. Highland Wind (Zeeshan), Nightfall (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Nusrat (S.Sunil), Cecelia (P.Naidu) 55, 600/41. Pair easy. Divine Timing (Merchant) 53.5, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Ron (Baria), Hodson’s Horse (Santosh) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Victorious Spirit (Kadam), 2/y/o Virasat (Akshay) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former better. Running River (Kadam), 2/y/o Salvo (Mahesh) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Splashing (Sharukh), La Teste (Roushan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pair move level freely. Dumas (Akshay) 1-4.5, 800/49, 600/36.5. Moved well. Beemer (Pradeep), Belenus (Vinod) 1-1.5, 800/47.5, 600/36. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Note former. Kruger (rb), Transform (S.J.Sunil) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former was one length better. 2/y/os Excellent Art/Polished Chrome (Pradeep), Leitir Mor/Classic Sky (Vinod) 1-4, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely. Despacito (Rupesh), Crosswinds (J.Chinoy) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Noble Heir (Mahesh) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Easy.

1200m: Retained Asset (Santosh), Thunderclap (Daman) and Silver Storm (Baria) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Trio moved level freely. Sunset (Rupesh) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Thomas Hardy (Mahesh), 2/y/o Fassbinder (Kadam) 1-20.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well while they finished level. Kariega (Akshay) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well. Hokkaido (Kadam), Golden Hind (Mahesh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Treason (Akshay), 2/y/o Raechelles Pride (Kadam) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. Both moved together freely.

1400m: Gods Plan (Akshay), Castilian (Kadam) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Both moved impressively. One For The Glory (Kadam), 2/y/o Birkin Blower (Akshay) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand and they finished level.