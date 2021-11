Beemer shines

Pune:

26 November 2021 17:43 IST

Beemer shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 26) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Fidato (Dashrath), Ciplad (Hamir) 38. They ended level.

800m: Arabian Phoenix (Zervan), Expedition (Akshay) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Exotique (Neeraj), Alastair (Chouhan) 56, 600/41. Pair level. El Capitan (Daman) 55, 600/41. Easy. Endeavour (Mansoor) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Silver Flames (Daman) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/o Goldiva (Pradeep) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Sun Gold (Kirtish), Emrys (Kaviraj) 55, 600/41. Both were level. 2/y/os Mufasa (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

1000m: Beemer (Pradeep) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively.