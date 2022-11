Beejay takes the honours in Astonish Handicap

November 23, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Beejay (P. Trevor up) won the Astonish Handicap (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Wednesday (Nov. 23). The winner is owned by Mr. Akhtar Adanji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy, Adhiraj Singh Jodha, M/s. Jai Govind Agri Farm & Ajay Kumar Arora and trained by A.S. Jodha.

1. DIFFIDENT HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: LADY BLAZER (S. Kamble) 1, Three Of A Kind (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Lady Zeen (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Wise Don (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, lnk and 3/4. 1m, 31.34s. ₹36 (w), 15, 65 and 22 (p), SHP: 288, FP: 877, Q: 465, Tla: 5,727. Owners: Mr. D, Nagaraj, Mr. P.S. Jagadish & Mr. J. Ramesh. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. PLACERVILLE HANDICAP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: EAGLE BLUFF (C. Brisson) 1, Kings Show (Yash Narredu) 2, Suparakiga (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Chaitanya (S. Imran) 4. 8-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 29.07s. ₹93 (w), 40, 12 and 29 (p), SHP: 39, FP: 312, Q: 187, Tla: 5,488. Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. Ananta Narayanan Suresh. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

3. MALVADO HANDICAP (2,000m), rated 20 to 45: RUBERT (Yash Narredu) 1, Ibrahimovic (P. Trevor) 2, Masterpiece (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 4. 1-1/4, 4-3/4 and nk. 2m, 10.70s. ₹39 (w), 13, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 163, Q: 24, Tla: 389. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Sukhveer Singh Samra. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. RIYAHI HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: GLORIOUS GRACE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Golden Kingdom (P. Trevor) 2, Remediesofspring (Dashrath Singh) 3 and Supreme Runner (Yash Narredu) 4. 3, Lnk and 2-3/4. 1-28.36s. ₹17 (w), 15, 17 and 20 (p), SHP: 33, FP: 76, Q: 59, Tla: 502. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. ASTONISH HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (outstation horses eligible): BEEJAY (P. Trevor) 1, Wind Symbol (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 3 and Golden Marina (Yash Narredu) 4. Not run: Amendment and Mr Kool. 5, lnk and 2. 1m, 14.28s. ₹36 (w), 12, 25 and 24, SHP: 54, FP: 142, Q: 69, Tla: 766. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adanji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy, Adhiraj Singh Jodha, M/s. Jai Govind Agri Farm & Ajay Kumar Arora. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

6. ALNASR ALWASHEEK HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: MUSANDA (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Sinatra (Akshay Kumar) 2, Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 3 and Ashwa Dev (Antony Raj) 4. 1-1/4, lnk and 3-1/4. 1m, 9.62s. ₹20 (w), 12, 11 and 11 (p), SHP: 32, FP: 40, Q: 28, Tla: 136. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

7. ALNASR ALWASHEEK HANDICAP (Div. II), maiden 3-y-o only rated 20 to 45: TIMELESS ROMANCE (Farid Ansari) 1, Attenborough (P. Trevor) 2, Zaneta (Akshay Kumar) 3 and The Rebel (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Hd, 2-1/4 and nk. 1m, 9.38s. ₹37 (w), 14, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 47, FP: 96, Q: 32, Tla: 210. Owners: Mr &. Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: R. Foley.

Jkt: ₹16,814 (8 tkts.), Runner-up: Rs: 1,372 (42 tkts.), Mini Jkt: ₹3,652 (13 tkts.).

Tr: (i): ₹7,050 (5 tkts.), (ii): ₹674 (81 tkts.).