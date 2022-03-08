Races

Be Calm, Anastasia, Wisaka and Memory Lane please 

Be Calm, Anastasia, Wisaka and Memory Lane pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (March 8).

Outer sand: 600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 44. Handy. Priceless Treasure (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. In good condition. Single Malt (Shahar Babu) 43.5. Unextended. Decisive (rb) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Fashion Of Stars (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Wisaka (Shahar Babu), Branka (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. They were extended and the former finished two lengths in front. Eagle Bluff (rb) 59, 600/45. Eased up.

1000m: Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/46. Fit. That’s My Class (K.V. Baskar) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Inner sand 600m: Royal Falcon (rb), War Emblem (rb) 42. Former finished five lengths in front. Tifosi (rb) 47.5. Abilitare (rb) 43.5. Star Lap (N. Jodha) 42. Well in hand.

800m: Kay Star (rb) 58, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Lady Royal (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. Sovereign Power (Farhan Alam) 55, 600/40. Moved well. Current View (A.M. Alam) 57, 600/43.Easy. Shalem (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Octavian (rb), Sunlight Storm (rb) 54.5, 600/41. They were extended and finished level. Arctic Bay (M.S. Deora) 59, 600/45.5. Easy. Anastasia (S. Kamble) 52, 600/39. Pleased. Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 58.5, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Romualdo (C. Brisson) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Come Calling (M.S. Deora) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Be Calm (Koshi Kumar) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Star Glitter (C. Brisson) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Worked well. Avancia (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. Eased up. La Jefa (Md. Feroze) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Demerara (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam), Stolen Glance (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Starriya (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Wonderful (S. Kamble) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Memory Lane (C. Brisson), Hebron (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished three lengths in front. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/41. Pushed in the last part. Jack Richer (rb), Shez R Star (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They finished together. Optimus Commander (B. Dharshan) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/42.5. Urged. Spicy Star (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42.5. Moved well.

1200m: Golden Strike (N. Jodha) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. MSG Fantasy (rb), Ready Player One (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38. They were eased up. Winraise (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1, 60/46. Easy. Handsome (M.S. Deora) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Ganton (Farhan Alam) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Well in hand. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 800/52.5, 600/46. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-17.58. Jumped out and was eased up. Rwanda (S. Kabdhar), Sinatra (Shahar Babu), Star Symbol (Farhan Alam) 1-2.76. They jumped out well and finished in that order. Angavai (Sai Vamsi), Sangavai (M.S. Deora), Kundavai (B. Dharshan) 1-6.07. They took a level jump, first two named finished together in front. Perfect Support (rb), Velocity (rb), Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.24. They took a good jump. Air Marshall (rb) 1-1.82. Jumped out smartly. Authentic Bell (C. Brisson), Radical Review (A.M. Alam) 1-16.07. Priceless Beauty (S. Kamble), Ziana (M. Bhaskar) 1-3.07. They took a smart jump and the former finished well in front. Yaadein (K.V. Bhaskar), Puissance (S. Kabdhar) 1-9.56. Autumn Shower (rb), Cedar Wood (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-13.56. Choir (Sai Vamsi),Roger O’More (rb) 1-8.38. Former finished five lengths in front. Queen Of Fame (rb), Sprit Of Zion (rb) 1-7.25. Forever (B. Dharshan), Great Spirit (S. Kamble) 1-18.58. Boltonic (Shaliyar Khan), Storm Flag (A. Ayaz Khan), Ignition (Shahar Babu) 1-5.98. The trio jumped out well.


