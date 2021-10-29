Bay Of Naples, Icy River, Angel Heart and Senora Bianca please
Bay Of Naples, Icy River, Angel Heart and Senora Bianca pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 29).
Outer sand: 800m: Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 59, 600/43.5. Well in hand.
Inner sand: 600m: Celeritas (R. Manish) 44.5. Current View (S. Chinoy) 45. A 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (Manikandan), Amazing Kitten (rb) 44. Former finished a length in front.
800m: Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (Manikandan) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Moonlight Sonata (Yash Narredu) 58.5, 600/44.5. Handy. William Wallace (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Ashtoh) (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Former started and finished three lengths in front. Big Treasure (rb) 59.5, 600/46. Easy. Durango (rb) 1-3.5, 600/47.5. Berrettini (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 1-3, 600/48. They were easy and level. Icy River (rb) 53.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Artic Star (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Urged. Rubert (rb), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-1, 600/47. They finished together. Bernardini (K.V. Baskar), Carreno (rb) 59, 600/45. They shaped well. Autumn Shower (rb) 1-1, 600/45.
1000m: Namak Halaal (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Inkinito (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Angel Heart (rb), Senora Bianca (P. Sai Kumar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. They are in fine trim. Manzoni (P. Vikram) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. (Chinese Whisper-Amorous Girl) (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They are 2-y-o, finished level. Night Hunt (P. Sai Kumar), Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/45. They moved well. Lucky Twenty One (rb), Star Romance (S. Kamble) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Latter has come to hand. Bay Of Naples (P. Sai Kumar), Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/43.5. Former impressed. Penang (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Moved freely. Sprit Of Zion (rb), Queens Hall (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Star Fling (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/46. Easy. Arapaho (Shahar Babu), Undeniable (P. Sai Kumar) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/44. They worked well.
1200m: Trafalgar (Nikhill Naidu) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. In Fine nick. Speed Air (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Song Of Glory (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Glorious Trust (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Moresco (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up.