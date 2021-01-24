Baudelaire takes the honours in main event

Baudelaire (Suraj Narredu astride) won the upper division of the Step A Side Plate, the chief event of Sunday’s (Jan. 24) Hyderabad races. The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Laxman Singh trains the winner. Suraj Narredu rode two more winners on the day.

1. STEP A SIDE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): BAUDELAIRE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Akido (Akshay Kumar) 2, Inside Story (B. R. Kumar) 3 and Indian Glory (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Yesterday. 8-1/4, 2-3/4 and 2. 1m, 25.96s. ₹7 (w), 5, 5 and 9 (p). SHP: 12, THP: 21, FP: 11, Q: 6, Tanala: 49. Favourite: Baudelaire. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

2. SANGAM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): DILLON (C. Umesh) 1, Let It Be Me (Abhay Singh) 2, Bob Campbell (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Acadian Angel (Santosh Raj N R ) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 13.72s. ₹11 (w), 7, 17 and 13 (p). SHP: 62, THP: 37, FP: 174, Q: 146, Tanala: 2,745. Favourite: Dillon. Owners: Mr. Sriram Uppaluri & Ms. Sarojini Gudaru. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

3. STEP A SIDE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): HORSE O’ WAR (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Galwan (Akshay Kumar) 2, Ashwa Migsun (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Dream Station (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: Mireya. 2, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 28.43s. ₹42 (w), 8, 6 and 7 (p). SHP: 13, THP: 25, FP: 137, Q: 34, Tanala: 302. Favourite: Galwan. Owners: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: N Ravinder Singh.

4. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MARK MY DAY (B.R. Kumar) 1, Whiskey Martini (C. Umesh) 2, Chuckit (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Always Success (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.62s. ₹82 (w), 13, 10 and 6 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 17, FP: 1,119, Q: 335, Tanala: 9,688. Favourite: Lacrosse. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

5. SALARJUNG PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I VALLEY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Crazy Horse (B.R. Kumar) 2, City Of Wisdom (P. Gaddam) 3 and Tetra Rama (Suraj Narredu) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/2 and Nk. 1m, 24.58s. ₹11 (w), 8, 11 and 11 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 55, FP: 75, Q: 47, Tanala: 1,011. Favourite: Tetra Rama. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. GREENER PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): VIJAYS SIMHA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Amyra (Akshay Kumar) 2, Art In Motion (Arshad Alam) 3 and Battle Ready (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 4, 3 and Nk. 1m, 12.14s. ₹10 (w), 7, 8 and 18 (p). SHP: 18, THP: 49, FP: 29, Q: 17, Tanala: 239. Favourite: Vijays Simha. Owners: Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. SANGAM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): CERTITUDE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Glendale (Afroz Khan) 2, Hashtag (C. Umesh) 3 and Prime Gardenia (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Not run: New Role. 4, Nk and Nk. 1m, 12.93s. ₹8 (w), 8, 14 and 9 (p). SHP: 52, THP: 29, FP: 96, Q: 74, Tanala: 1,351. Favourite: Certitude. Owner: Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹24, 516 (6 tkts.) & 30%: 3, 502 (18 tkts.). Treble: (i) ₹4, 462 (3 tkts.), (ii) 41 (562 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 7, 020 (52 tkts.), (ii) 1,952 (15 tkts.).