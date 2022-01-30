Battista, Race For the Stars, Lady Mimi, Golden Strike and Windermere impress

CHENNAI:

30 January 2022 19:06 IST

Battista, Race For the Stars, Lady Mimi, Golden Strike and Windermere impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 30).

Outer sand

600m: The Rebel (B. Dharshan), Canary Wharf (Shahzad Alam) 45. They were easy. Priceless Ruler (Shyam Kumar) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Windsor Walk (rb), Star Fling (rb) 42.5. A fit pair. Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 46.5. Easy.

800m: Gatlin (rb), Cavallo Bonito (rb) 56.5, 600/32. They were urged, former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Romualdo (A.M. Alam), Current View (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5,600/45. They were easy, former finished five lengths in front.

Inner sand

600m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 41. In fine shape. Bohemian Grandeur (Rajendra Singh) 48. Easy. Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar) 39.5. In good condition. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 40.5. Handy. Wild Passion (Shyam Kumar) 45. Tifosi (rb) 45. Easy. Fun Storm (Shyam Kumar) 41. Fit. Sir Baffert (Farhan Alam) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Yours Forever (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Safety (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. MSG Fantasy (rb) 58, 600/43.5. In good shape. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/40. Worked well. Golden Strike (N. Jodha), Windermere (Santosh G) 52.5, 600/38.5. They moved impressively. Battista (Rajendra Singh), Eagle Prince (Shyam Kumar) 50, 600/38. Former showed out. Obsession (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Easy. Lady Mimi (S. Kamble) 53, 600/38.5. In great heart. Paris O’Connor (Sham Kumar) 1-1, 600/47. Winning Legacy (Joseph) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Gallant Star (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41. Moved well.

1000m: Musanda (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44. Well in hand. Semper FII (rb), Magical Wish (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Carnoustie (rb), Avancia (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. They were extended, former finished four lengths in front. Red Sea (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/42. Worked well. Raisina (N. Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Speed Master (rb), Versatile (S. Kamble) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Speed Air (S. Kamble) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/43. Handy. Bella Amor (Shyam Kumar), Empress Royal (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Former started and finished five lengths in front.

1200m: Dancing Grace (A.M. Alam) 1-33, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. A 3-y-o (Pinson - Premier Perfection) (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.