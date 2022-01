Battista, Arc De Triomphe, Majestic Charmer and Andromeda Sky impress

CHENNAI:

11 January 2022 19:36 IST

Battista, Arc De Triomphe, Majestic Charmer and Andromeda Sky impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 11).

Outer sand: 600: Butterfly (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Golden Era (Santosh G) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Star Symbol (Mubs Kareem), Soul Mate (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Latter stopped galloping in the last 200m.

Inner sand: 600: Striking Distance (rb) 42.5. Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Handy. Henrietta (rb) 45. Easy. Judy Blue Eyes (Joseph) 42. Unextended. Carreno (rb), Winter Glow (rb) 44.5. Full Of Surprise (R. Manish) 42.5.

800m: Sharriya (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Ready Player One (rb) 58, 600/44. Easy. Arapaho (M. Bhaskar), Cynosure (rb) 1-3, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Golden Era (Santosh G) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Django (Yash Narredu) 55, 600/40.5. He moved well within himself. Renzaccio (K.V. Baskar) 1-0, 600/46. Empress Royal (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Kay Star (rb) 59, 600/44. Moved freely. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 52.5, 600/38. In fine condition. Vulcanic (M.S. Deora), Dangerous (Santosh G) 55, 600/40.5. They moved well.

1000m: Thomas Hardy (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Grand Royal (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Extended. Red Hot Jet (rb), Angavai (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. They finished together. Demerara (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Texas Rose (R. Manish) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41.5. Fit. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Hebron (rb), Remediesofspring (rb), 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Former finished a length in front. King Roger (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Mezcal (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Regal Kid (Manikandan), Radiant Joy (Sai Vamsi), Pappa Rich (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. They finished in that order. Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/52, 600/41. Moved well. A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove-Centric) (rb), a 3-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Another Star) (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. Due Diligence (rb), Musanda (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/41. Former moved freely, latter urged and finished level. Showmanship (M.S. Deora), Sabatini (N. Jodha) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Latter was handy, former, was pushed to keep up the pace. The Sting (rb), Opus One (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. They are in good shape. Queen Of Gibraltar (Shaliyar Khan) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Laudree (Santosh G), Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy.

1200m: Durango (N. Murugan) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Battista (Farid Ansari) 1-17.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. An excellent display.