Races

Bateleur and Nelsons Blood show out

Bateleur and Nelsons Blood showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Bunting (V. Walkar), Wise Child (rb) 39.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Sia (rb) 41.5. Easy. Set To Fly (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Lady In Lace (Yash) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Champagne (Nikhil) 54, 600/38.5. Moved well. Zanara (Sandeep) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Lady In Red (Pradeep) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Koal (Amit) 1-11, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Grand Vitesse (Nazil) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1400m: Bateleur (Jethu), Nelsons Blood (Parmar) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. They were well in hand and finished level.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 9:58:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/bateleur-and-nelsons-blood-show-out/article19852445.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY