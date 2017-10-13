Bateleur and Nelsons Blood show out

Bateleur and Nelsons Blood showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Bunting (V. Walkar), Wise Child (rb) 39.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Sia (rb) 41.5. Easy. Set To Fly (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Lady In Lace (Yash) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Champagne (Nikhil) 54, 600/38.5. Moved well. Zanara (Sandeep) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Lady In Red (Pradeep) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Koal (Amit) 1-11, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Grand Vitesse (Nazil) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1400m: Bateleur (Jethu), Nelsons Blood (Parmar) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. They were well in hand and finished level.