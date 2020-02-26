Barack shines

Barack shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb.26) morning.

600m: Dowsabel (Merchant) 42. Easy. Gabriel (Atul) 42. Easy.

800m: Gdansk (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Zenon (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Fire Flame (Kaviraj) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Epiphany (Atul) 52, 600/37. Good. Makati (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Patriots Day (Kaviraj) 53, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Marlboro Man (Chouhan) 1-7, 600/41. Stretched. Questionable (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Dazzling Star (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Verdandi (A. Prakash), Gold Magic (Nirmal) 1-11, 600/43. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead. Tanhaiyaan (P. Naidu), Nusrat (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. King Of Katni (J. Chinoy), Multistarrer (Peter) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Urged.

1200m: Ithaca (J. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Miss Muffet (Nicky Mackay), Grand Eyes (J. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished a distance ahead. Former maintains winning form. Mozart (Neeraj), Mzilikazi (Kharadi) 1-25, 600/43. They moved freely. Barack (Kharadi) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1400m: King Solomon (Neeraj), Parisian (Kharadi) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished level freely.